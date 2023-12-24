WWE HOFer Rikishi Gives His Opinion On Who's The Best Worker On The Independents

Last week, Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer announced the company's newest acquisition – former "WWE Raw" Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle. Riddle briefly wrestled for the promotion before signing on to WWE in mid-2018, but now, he is set to be a regular fixture on MLW programming. "The Original Bro" will return to MLW on January 6 at Kings of Colosseum, where he will be tasked with taking on former MLW National Openweight Champion Jacob Fatu — a man that WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has labeled as the best worker on the independent wrestling circuit.

"Jacob is the BEST talented worker out here Indys. #onanotherlevel," Rikishi wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Let's see what Riddle brings to the Fatu Legacy table."

In addition to being the uncle of Jacob Fatu, Rikishi also holds the distinction of training Fatu in the lead-up to his professional wrestling debut in 2012. Since officially lacing up his boots, Fatu has become a notable player in MLW while also continuing his work across the North American independent scene. Currently, Fatu serves as the PCW ULTRA Heavyweight Champion, a title he won by defeating Schaff, Sinn Bodhi, and fellow MLW roster member Alex Hammerstone in October 2022. Fatu also reigns as one of PCW ULTRA's Tag Team Champions alongside Josef. Josef and Fatu, who are together known as Warbeast, have held these titles since 2017.

Fatu's upcoming bout with Riddle will mark the two's first-ever face-off inside a wrestling ring. In addition to being a first-time encounter, Court Bauer has also touted Fatu vs. Riddle as a "dream match."