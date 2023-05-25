Jacob Fatu Recalls WWE Moment Where He Knew He Wanted To Be A Wrestler

The bloodline of the Anoa'i family runs deep, and Major League Wrestling's Jacob Fatu only serves as another example. Like most wrestlers, he can also point to a specific moment that made him want to pursue professional wrestling. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it involved his cousins The Usos and their WWE main roster debut. Wednesday night, 13 years to the day, Fatu tweeted out the clip, adding "THIS WAS IT THIS IS WHAT MADE MY MIND UP !! !! !!"

THIS WAS IT THIS IS WHAT MADE MY MIND UP‼️‼️‼️@WWEUsos https://t.co/EeEw2m5H5M — Jacob Fatu (@SAMOANWEREWOLF) May 25, 2023

On May 24, 2010 during an episode of "WWE Raw," Jimmy and Jey Uso — as well as Tamina — stormed the ring to attack WWE Unified Tag Team Champions Tyson Kidd and David Hart Smith, alongside Natalya, punctuating their debut by delivering a Triple Frog Splash to The Hart Dynasty. 13 years on, and The Usos are the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history.

And as it happens, long title reigns seem to run in the family. While The Usos spent over 600 days as tag champs and Roman Reigns is about to cross the 1,000-day threshold with the WWE Universal Championship around his waist, Fatu can boast a similar run. After all, he spent 819 days as MLW World Heavyweight Champion, which currently stands as the title's longest reign. In the meantime he is the current MLW National Openweight Champion, having beaten John Hennigan (WWE's John Morrison) on April 6.

Whether Fatu one day jumps to WWE remains to be seen, but it's not unreasonable to assume it'll happen eventually. His cousin Solo Sikoa made his WWE main roster debut last September and has been the enforcer of The Bloodline ever since.