Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Teases WWE In-Ring Return

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson might not be an active WWE Superstar anymore, but the former WWE Champion is still as in-demand as a Make-A-Wish Foundation wishes as he ever was. While fulfilling a recent wish with a lucky teen named Jayden, Johnson may have even dropped a little bit of news.

"I told him a little secret that may or may not involve some dude returning to WWE to lay the SmackDown on all their candy asses," Johnson wrote on Instagram. The "Black Adam" star said that he greatly appreciated talking about his wrestling career with the Make-A-Wish recipient.

Johnson recently returned to WWE, making a very brief appearance on "SmackDown" alongside Pat McAfee after appearing on McAfee's show earlier in the day. According to Johnson, he called his personal friend, WWE President Nick Khan to make the return happen. There have long been rumors of WWE trying to put together a match with Johnson and his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Johnson has even claimed that there were tentative plans in place for him to challenge Reigns this past April in Los Angeles at WrestleMania 39 but nothing came of those plans.