Hornswoggle Praises WWE Hall Of Famer For Helping With WeeLC Match

Former WWE star Hornswoggle has thanked WWE executive Road Dogg for helping get the approval for the WeeLC match between him and El Torito.

Hornswoggle was a recent guest on Road Dogg's "Oh You Didn't Know..." podcast where he categorically stated that the Hall of Famer should get more credit for making the match at Extreme Rules 2014 a reality.

"This is one of those days where you do not get enough credit, enough thanks, and enough praise for what you did, Brian, for me and Torito. You truly, truly don't and I truly mean that. I wrote about in the book where it's all of that, everything from the start of Torito and I going through the whole thing, you truly don't get enough credit for that," said Hornswoggle to Road Dogg. "It's the best thing I'll ever do in my career, I truly mean that. I'll never top that."

The former WWE star explained how Road Dogg went to bat for him and Torito, while also naming Fit Finlay as another who helped him. He recalled being in a tough position mentally back then, and how the match helped him immensely. "I was in such a shi**y spot mentally and you really like rejuvenated everything about me and it really means a lot," said the former Cruiserweight Champion.

He expressed that the audience in New Jersey typically comes second only to Chicago in their enthusiasm for being actively involved in the show and taking over, which he feels is one of the reasons why the WeeLC match should've failed. But, the brutality of the match ensured that he and Torito won over the crowd.

"That match being on the pre-show, like in New Jersey, with all of the things involved, it should have failed," he declared. "It was proposed as 'Here's a joke,' and it came off so like, 'Oh, god, they're beating the hell out of each other,'" said Hornswoggle.

In the match, Torito, accompanied by The Colons, defeated Hornswoggle, who had 3MB by his side.