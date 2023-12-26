More Backstage News On Dana Massie's Reason For Leaving AEW

There's been backstage turnover in All Elite Wrestling, with a few executives departing the company recently, including Dana Massie, wife of Matt Jackson, who is leaving her role as head of AEW's merchandising. On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer said Massie was leaving because of how the company handled the aftermath of her husband's backstage altercation with former AEW World Champion CM Punk.

"She was someone who was at one point expecting to do this forever, and I think what happened is that everything that happened over the last year, [which saw] her husband, her brother-in-law, vilified and never defended and never allowed to defend themselves and the company never defending them," Meltzer said. "It made it really difficult."

According to Meltzer, Matt and Nick Jackson re-signed with AEW because they got a great offer from AEW, and they felt it would be the best thing for them financially, but Massie didn't share the go-along-to-get-along mentality of wrestlers like the Jackson brothers.

"With [Dana], I'm sure it just got too tough," Melzter concluded. "She just felt that they were never defended at a time when they probably should've been defended by the company...Punk went after her too, and she was never defended."

Matt and Nick were suspended from AEW, alongside their Elite compatriot Kenny Omega, for an altercation after All Out 2022, which saw the three men get in a physical confrontation with CM Punk and Ace Steel over comments that Punk made at the post-PPV press conference.