Mick Foley Says Vince McMahon Had To Be Restrained From Cutting Iconic WWE Segment

Vince McMahon's notorious reputation for making last-minute changes to matches is only one of the reasons why modern WWE fans have gripes with him. However, according to Mick Foley on "Foley Is Pod," McMahon had to be restrained from going to the ring and ending one of his most popular promos. Foley teamed up with many big WWE names across his career, but teaming with The Rock was easily the most popular pairing of his career. Coming on the heels of Unforgiven 1999, Foley and Rock shared an in-ring comedy skit dubbed the "This Is Your Life" segment, which ended up drawing the highest "WWE Raw" rating at the time, despite McMahon initially hating it.

"I did not know how much Vince hated it, I really didn't, but Vince Russo said later that Vince had to be restrained or talked out of going out there and getting it to stop because it was running for so long and it was a trainwreck unfolding in real-time if you go back and watch it."

Foley also admitted that the segment had many errors, as he wasn't in contact with production, leading to the graphics for the characters from Rock's past having different names compared to those he used. However, the segment's ratings were so high that McMahon allowed them free reign going forward. "I do remember him saying 'Alright! You can do whatever you want from now on!' And so we had carte blanche to do whatever we wanted, we took advantage of that."

