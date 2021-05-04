WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is already a big fan of R-K-Bro, the new tag team of Randy Orton and Riddle.

He took to Twitter on Monday tonight to compare Orton and Riddle to Rock n’ Sock Connection – the legendary team of The Rock and Foley.

Foley tweeted:

I think #RKBro has a little of that #RockAndSock feel. I LIKE IT! @RandyOrton @SuperKingofBros

Earlier on RAW, R-K-Bro defeated Elias and Jaxson Ryker in just their second match together as a team. They beat the team of Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander during their debut outing on last week’s RAW.

As noted earlier, WWE NXT Superstar Pete Dunne also commented on the new pairing of Orton and Riddle.

See below for Foley’s tweet: