Randy Orton and Riddle are now officially a tag team on RAW, going by the name of R-K-Bro.

Pete Dunne, Riddle’s former tag team partner in WWE NXT, has a word of advice for Orton. Through a tweet after tonight’s RAW, Dunne implied that Orton should get out of the team before “it’s too late.”

Dunne wrote, “Quick, Before it’s too late @RandyOrton” along with a picture of The BroserWeights entering the arena in a golf cart after winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic last year.

Riddle and Dunne went onto defeat The Undisputed Era [Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly] for the NXT Tag Team Championship at NXT TakeOver: Portland.

Earlier tonight on RAW, R-K-Bro defeated Elias and Jaxson Ryker in their second match together as a team.

See below for Dunne’s tweet: