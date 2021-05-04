Randy Orton and Riddle are now officially a tag team on RAW, going by the name of R-K-Bro.
Pete Dunne, Riddle’s former tag team partner in WWE NXT, has a word of advice for Orton. Through a tweet after tonight’s RAW, Dunne implied that Orton should get out of the team before “it’s too late.”
Dunne wrote, “Quick, Before it’s too late @RandyOrton” along with a picture of The BroserWeights entering the arena in a golf cart after winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic last year.
Riddle and Dunne went onto defeat The Undisputed Era [Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly] for the NXT Tag Team Championship at NXT TakeOver: Portland.
Earlier tonight on RAW, R-K-Bro defeated Elias and Jaxson Ryker in their second match together as a team.
See below for Dunne’s tweet:
Quick, Before it’s too late @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/gXiYtyYnrl
— Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) May 4, 2021
Bro, where's my golf cart?
The #BroserWeights are driving into #WWENXT IN STYLE, and @PeteDunneYxB could not be more thrilled about it! @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/fkdyc7yhMr
— WWE (@WWE) February 6, 2020