WWE's Paul Heyman Offers 'Wisdom' & Bold Prediction For 2024

On January 5, WWE will present a special "New Year's Revolution" edition of "WWE SmackDown" — a televised event that will determine the next challenger to Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Following a face-off between AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight last week, "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis announced that the trio will soon compete in a triple threat match, with the winner earning themselves a title shot against Reigns at the 2024 Royal Rumble premium live event. According to The Bloodline's "Wiseman" Paul Heyman, though, it doesn't matter who Reigns defends the title against next year.

During Monday's "Absolute Best of 2023" edition of "WWE Raw," Heyman laid out his prediction, or rather, spoiler, for the upcoming 2024 year. "As special counsel to your Tribal Chief, I offer not predictions, but spoilers, for the next 12 months. There will be no challengers unseating the true GOAT of sports entertainment," Heyman said. "And I don't care if you're phenomenal, or a legend killer, or someone who just can't stop saying the word 'yeah.'"

Let the Wiseman himself, @HeymanHustle, sing the praises for the REIGNING, DEFENDING UNDISPUTED WWE UNIVERSAL HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION @WWERomanReigns!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zsd12q4fD9 — WWE (@WWE) December 26, 2023

Heyman also offered the WWE Universe a parting reminder as it pertains to their acknowledgment of Reigns. "Before I go, the Wiseman will bestow some wisdom upon you. And I'd like to present each and every single one of you this holiday season an important reminder that 2024 is a leap year, which means the gift of one extra day to acknowledge your reigning defending Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion, Roman Reigns."

As of now, Reigns is on day 1214 as WWE's Universal Champion, a number that will soon rise to surpass an impressive reign set by Bruno Sammartino, whose second-longest reign totaled 1237 days. After he passes Sammartino's respective reign next month, Reigns will secure himself the fourth-longest WWE world title reign of all-time, trailing behind those of Hulk Hogan (1474 days), Bob Backlund (2135 days), and Sammartino, whose first run spanned 2803 days.