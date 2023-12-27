Noam Dar Retains WWE NXT Heritage Cup

Two weeks ago, Josh Briggs scored a pinfall on "WWE NXT" Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar during a mixed six-person tag team match. Following his victory, Briggs laid out a challenge for Dar to defend his "NXT" Heritage Cup Championship against him in a bout that was later made official for tonight's episode of "NXT." Despite Brooks Jensen and Fallon Henley's offers to accompany him to this title match, Briggs insisted that he set out on this challenge by himself.

Once the action unfolded, Briggs found himself with a 1-0 lead heading into the third round of competition. Briggs' early efforts were later rendered useless, however, as Dar's Meta-Four stablemates provided a pivotal interference in the fourth round. With the referee busy tending to Dar, Lash Legend smashed a bucket over the back of Briggs. When Jakara Jackson then tried to distract the referee in the corner, Briggs seized possession of the bucket and delivered a shot to Dar's back. Unfortunately for Briggs, the referee caught him in the act, and as a result, Briggs was immediately disqualified, and Dar was named as the winner of the title match.

Since beginning his third reign as "NXT" Heritage Cup Champion in August, Dar has secured successful title defenses against the likes of Chad Gable, Akira Tozawa, and Butch, in addition to Briggs.