CM Punk Wins First WWE Match In Nearly A Decade, Cuts Promo

CM Punk made his in-ring return at WWE's Live Event in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, after a triumphant return at Survivor Series: War Games. Punk faced former WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and the former AEW World Champion was victorious, his first WWE win since January 2014.

According to Justin J. Lopez on X (formerly known as Twitter), Punk pinned Mysterio after a GTS. The former WWE Champion then took to the microphone to address the Manhattan crowd.

"There's a little part of me that came here for me, but you guys are the high tide that raises all ships," Punk said. "You have carried me throughout my career to my greatest moments and this is one of them." Punk then told the crowd to look at their fellow members of the WWE Universe and say hello and shake hands, much like the "Sign of Peace" at Catholic Mass. Punk says that he's grateful to wake up and to be in the ring and for each and every fan that came to see him wrestle.

"I came to finish what I started. It starts tonight in the world's most famous arena and the greatest fans on earth," Punk said. "The Voice of the Voiceless" then said he'd win the Royal Rumble and head to WrestleMania. "That isn't me finishing my story, that's just me getting started."

Punk was not done making his thoughts known, as WWE cameras caught up with "The Second City Saint" after the win, where he said, "King's back, best in the world."