Tony Khan Pays Homage To Late AEW Star Jon Huber, AKA Brodie Lee

Three years ago, on December 26, AEW star Brodie Lee shockingly passed away after a sudden bout with Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Lee's death proved how many strong relationships he made in the industry, and how close he was to AEW CEO Tony Khan. On the third anniversary of the star's untimely passing, Khan penned a heartfelt post in memory of Lee. "3 years ago today, Jon Huber, or Mr. Brodie Lee, ascended. Everyone who crossed paths with Jon shared the belief that he is a great man who loves his amazing family above all + he also loves wrestling. I was fortunate to work with him, and like so many, I will always miss him."

Lee has been called the greatest TNT Champion by Khan himself, as well as some of his former colleagues. Due to this, the promotion has continued to work closely with Amanda Huber, his widow, who has since become an integral name backstage in AEW. Huber naturally also shared a dedication to Brodie Lee, which caught the attention of many AEW names.

Before signing with AEW, Lee competed in WWE as Luke Harper and established himself to the mainstream wrestling audience as a member of the Wyatt Family. One of the faction's two last surviving members, Erick Redbeard, has often opened up about experiences he had with Lee after both were released from WWE and recently recalled how much fun his friend had in AEW. Redbeard explained that Lee being allowed to cut promos and be involved in many backstage segments allowed him to establish himself as "Mr. Brodie Lee."