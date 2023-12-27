Amanda Huber Shares Tribute 3 Years After Death Of Husband & AEW Star Brodie Lee

It has now been three years since pro wrestling endured one of its toughest tragedies in recent memory, when AEW star Brodie Lee, also known as Luke Harper from his time in WWE, suddenly passed away at the age of 41. But even with the passing of time, Lee's memory continues to endure, both in wrestling and with his family, including his wife Amanda Huber and sons Brodie Jr., aka Negative One, and Nolan.

Taking to X on Tuesday afternoon, Amanda posted a TikTok video she created paying tribute to her late husband, featuring the song "Here (For Christmas)" by pop band Lukas Graham. While the video featured brief clips of Lee in AEW and Brodie Jr.'s portrayal of Negative One, it mostly consisted of home video footage of the family, including shots of Lee playing video games, dancing, or playing whiffle ball with his sons, as well as clips of Amanda, Brodie Jr., and Nolan since Lee's passing.

Three years...... I don't know whether I should cry or I should smile through my tears

But if you were here we would

Sail that boat into the red horizon

Those years lost, I'd tell you all about 'em pic.twitter.com/5pwje3CfJC — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) December 26, 2023

Amanda's video didn't go unnoticed by many within the wrestling industry, including AEW, where she continues to run the promotion's Community Outreach program. AEW's Sammy Guevara and upcoming free agent Deonna Purrazzo both responded to Amanda's video with a series of heart emojis, while AEW star, and long-time friend of Lee's, Chris Jericho responded with a simple declaration of how much he missed the former AEW TNT Champion.

Dude...I totally miss you https://t.co/fgWWfXALwt — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 27, 2023

In addition to Amanda's tribute, several others within wrestling have paid honor to Lee already this week. That includes WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who paid tribute to both Lee and Bray Wyatt during a WWE event in Madison Square Garden last night, and Lee's former boss, AEW owner Tony Khan, who posted about Lee on both X and Instagram yesterday evening.