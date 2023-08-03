Brodie Lee Jr. Addresses Crowd Alongside Tony Khan Following AEW Rampage Main Event

All Elite Wrestling celebrated the 200th episode of "AEW Dynamite" last night at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. After the cameras stopped rolling for the live Wednesday night show, reigning AEW World Champion MJF brought out the AEW locker room to thank Tony Khan. Additionally, Brodie Lee Jr. — the son of the late Jon Huber — addressed the fans alongside Khan after the taping for this Friday's episode of "AEW Rampage" had concluded.

Lee — who is known as the character Negative One in AEW — got the fans to sing "Happy Birthday" for his friend, Ben. The youngster thanked his "amazing boss" Khan and the fans after the song. AEW's CEO joked about Lee calling him "boss" because of his young age and said he was a good friend. Khan then asked the fans in Tampa to applaud Lee. It appears The Dark Order member was in attendance due to AEW running a show in his home state.

Lee officially signed with AEW after Huber died in December 2020, with Khan planning on adding him to the promotion's roster when he is of age to perform in the ring.

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes was shown giving his weight belt to Lee ahead of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship clash with Roman Reigns on the second night of WrestleMania 39; Lee was seated in the front row for the event.