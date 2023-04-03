Brodie Lee Mentioned By Name On Commentary During WWE WrestleMania, Negative One In Attendance

"The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes may have been looking down on his son Cody during the main event of Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 39, but if so, he wasn't the only one.

During his entrance, Rhodes went shared a moment with his wife Brandi, his daughter, his mom, and his sister, all of whom were standing in the front row. But they weren't the only ones there to cheer Rhodes on in his match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns — Brodie Lee Jr., also known as Dark Order's Negative One, was in the crowd with Rhodes' family. In a touching moment, Rhodes gave Huber his weight belt as WWE commentator Michael Cole acknowledged his late father, Jon Huber, known as Brodie Lee throughout the independent wrestling scene and as Luke Harper in WWE. Huber was a member of the AEW roster, and the leader of Dark Order, when he tragically passed away on December 26, 2020, at the age of 41.

Negative One's mother, Amanda Huber, reacted to the moment between her son and Rhodes on Twitter.

"I am legitimately crying," she wrote. "The way he looks at him. The way they look at each other. Words can't express how special Cody Rhodes is to us. He made Brodie safe on the worst day of his life. I can never ever repay his love or friendship."

Injured WWE star Big E also reacted, tweeting, "I love hearing my friend's name. Bless you, Michael Cole. Long may we remember you, Brodie."

Reigns ultimately retained his titles, pinning Rhodes after interference from The Usos and Solo Sikoa. The full results of WrestleMania 39 Night Two are available here.