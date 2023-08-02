MJF Brings Out AEW Locker Room To Thank Tony Khan Off-Camera After 200th Dynamite

AEW celebrated the 200th episode of "Dynamite" after the live broadcast ended, with wrestlers coming out on stage to thank Tony Khan. AEW World Champion MJF led the post-show festivities, calling Khan "a visionary" and also crediting The Elite and Chris Jericho for taking the chance on the new company when it was still being formed.

"All of them created an alternative," MJF said. "And that alternative gave opportunities for guys like your AEW World Champion, who's over as f*** ... to be the version of ourselves we want to be. So Tony, what I wanted to say to you is – from the bottom of my heart – is, 'Thank you.'"

MJF went on to specifically thank Khan for "making me a very rich man come 2024." Moments earlier, MJF alluded to a past opportunity he had to sign with WWE but added that he would have been given an overly ethnic Jewish gimmick in the company.

After he was done speaking, MJF said there were other people who wanted to thank Khan. That was followed by many wrestlers and other personnel coming out on the stage while graphic reading, "Thank you, Tony Khan" was displayed.

"It means the world to have all of you here," Khan told everyone gathered. "I wanted tonight to be special."

Khan briefly appeared during Wednesday night's broadcast to thank viewers for watching "Dynamite" over its 200 episodes.

As for MJF, he will defend his AEW World Championship against Adam Cole at the All In pay-per-view later this month. It's the first match announced for the big event at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Ticket sales are approaching 80,000 sold for what Khan told fans Wednesday will be "hopefully the biggest show ever in the world."