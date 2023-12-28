New ROH World Tag Team Champions Crowned, But Identity Of The Champions Unclear

The greatest trick the devil ever played was convincing MJF that Samoa Joe was injured.

On Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," a seemingly injured Samoa Joe was taken out of competition just before the main event ROH World Tag Team Championship match. MJF did his best to defend the titles on his own but was quickly overcome by the Devil's Masked Men. One of the anonymous combatants his MJF's Heat Seeker finishing move to get the pinfall and win the ROH Tag Titles, though before the champions could be unmasked, they were run off by an injured Samoa Joe. Joe then revealed his injury was fake and attacked MJF, seemingly working in tandem with The Devil.

MJF had been ROH World Tag Team Champion since August 27, when he won the titles alongside his best friend Adam Cole. Cole suffered an injury in September, leading to the unlikely alliance of Joe and MJF, which had initially seen Joe help MJF rebuff attacks from The Devil and his masked associates, but that partnership is no more, as the two men head to AEW Worlds End, where Joe will face the now vulnerable AEW World Champion.