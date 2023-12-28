AEW Dynamite 12/27/2023: 3 Things We Loved And 3 Things We Hated

Samoa Joe challenging MJF for the AEW World Championship was an exciting idea on paper, but the build-up to their match this weekend has been lacking something. A big reason for that is MJF's biggest angle right now is dealing with The Devil, whether it's proving it wasn't him, getting attacked by the henchman, or trying to wrestle against them.

It has taken away some of the heat that had existed between the two of them, and while The Devil is an ongoing angle the World title storyline needs to have some interest from the audience. That is something that AEW attempted to fix tonight with a bit of course direction, as it was revealed that Joe – at the very least – has been working with The Devil.

Joe faked being injured backstage which left MJF to defend his ROH World Tag Team titles alone, and that's something he was unable to do. The big twist came at the end when The Devil popped up on the titantron saying it was a pleasure doing business with you, with Joe then attacking MJF with a steel chair. It was a fun twist that hadn't been speculated on, and showcases that Joe has been working with The Devil.

It's unlikely he is the man behind the mask, but seeing them work together is a smart decision. Joe effectively cost MJF his tag titles – which can play into a wider storyline with Adam Cole, especially if he is The Devil. But most importantly, it gave fans a genuine reason to hate Joe, and not just see him as someone who has acted as MJF's protector. While it's a little late in the game given their match is this weekend, at least AEW attempted to inject some heat between them with a unique twist.