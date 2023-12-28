Heels Star Stephen Amell On Booking Of Christopher Daniels Match At All In 2018

Stephen Amell played a big role in the original All In, bringing his celebrity star power to the event as he competed in a singles match against Christopher Daniels. As a dedicated wrestling fan, Amell described it as, "One of the great days of my life," but unlike most celebrity encounters, it was the "Arrow" star who ended up losing. However, that is what he wanted.

"That was my thing with Christopher Daniels, I would only agree to the match if I lost," Amell told "Highspots." "He said, 'Absolutely not,' and I said, 'Chris, I'm not doing the match — I have to lose.'" That is exactly what happened, with Daniels securing the victory on the night. Amell revealed that the "Fallen Angel" even suggested that the finish had some chicanery, but that wasn't what Amell wanted. Instead, he wanted to be beaten clean in the middle of the ring to put Daniels over.

"I got a near fall too. I hit him with a Perfect Plex and I got a, 'One, two, oh,' which is the highlight of my wrestling career," Amell said. Amell — who had two matches prior to that, one for ROH and the other for WWE, hasn't stepped back into the ring since that point. However, he has brought the wrestling world to television with his show, "Heels," continuing to showcase his love for the sport, although it was canceled by Starz.

