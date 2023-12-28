Kevin Von Erich Explains Why He Never Signed With The WWF

With the release of "The Iron Claw," Kevin Von Erich has been thrust back into the spotlight, making quite a few media appearances in recent weeks and months. That includes an interview with Chris Jericho on "Talk Is Jericho," where Von Erich revealed the reason why he chose not to follow his brother Kerry and sign with Vince McMahon's WWF.

"I did go up and have a few matches for them," Von Erich said. "I really didn't want to [sign with the WWF], Chris, because to me the business is all about making money. And I wanted to weigh on the other hand being a father."

Von Erich explained that the WWF schedule at the time would have kept him on the road almost constantly. By continuing to work for the NWA and promotions like WCCW and Mid-South, Von Erich could make good money while still spending plenty of time at home.

"I got to a point where I could work four or five nights a week at least, and take my family with me sometimes," Von Erich continued. "Otherwise, it would've been a grind that I wasn't ready to put out there. I wouldn't have had my heart in it."

The retired wrestler said that he knew if he no longer became passionate about wrestling, it would show through to the fans during his matches. When that eventually did occur, Von Erich decided to hang up his boots and step away from the ring. Though he would later wrestle a one-off match in 2017 with his sons, Von Erich finished up his full-time career in 1995 without a long-term stint in the World Wrestling Federation.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.