AEW's Bryan Danielson Discusses Concept Of 'Fighting Spirit' & Strong Style

Bryan Danielson has suffered two major injuries in 2023, both while clashing with NJPW's Kazuchika Okada. In an interview with NJPW ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 18, Danielson opened up about what "Fighting Spirit" and "Strong Style" means to him, and his plans with Okada at the pay-per-view. According to Danielson, he defines both "Fighting Spirit" and "Strong Style" as the determination to continue despite adversity. However, he believes that he understands these things deeper than Okada, because Okada's had it easy from the moment he stepped into NJPW. "When he came to New Japan after he went on excursion, they're like 'Look at him, he's tall, he's athletic' and he gets catapulted right up to the main event."

Danielson still noted that Okada does have the skills to succeed, but maintained that he's tougher by recalling a previous orbital bone injury and how he pushed through it without the benefits of AEW." I fractured my orbital bone and detached my retina in 2007 and I didn't have s—t. I had to do that all on my own, and I was back wrestling three weeks later, well before I should have been because if I didn't, I didn't make any money." Because of this, "The American Dragon" believes he personifies "Strong Style" and "Fighting Spirit" in ways Okada doesn't.

Despite his praise for Okada, he still hasn't forgotten about the injuries and claims he still isn't 100%. "I still don't have full strength in my right arm, because I did come back a little early because I come back when people need me." Danielson stressed how much his orbital bone fracture has affected his time with his children, and how they motivate him too. He then suggested that the second injury could have been intentional as Okada trying to prove a point, but that he has a clear goal of injuring "The Rainmaker" going into Wrestle Kingdom 18.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit NJPW and provide Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.