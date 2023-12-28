AEW's Bryan Danielson Plans To Injure Kazuchika Okada At NJPW WrestleKingdom 18

New Japan Pro-Wrestling's biggest event of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 18, is scheduled to take place on January 4, 2024. One of the most highly-anticipated matches is the rematch between Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada, with Danielson set to step into a NJPW ring for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Danielson recently spoke to NJPW about the upcoming bout, revealing that the two injuries Okada caused in 2022 have made the match even more personal. Danielson first fractured his forearm against Okada at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and then suffered a broken orbital bone in October. Though that injury reportedly occurred during Danielson's match against Andrade El Idolo, in the onscreen storyline the blame has fallen on Okada.

"I don't know why it's me," Danielson said regarding Okada's heightened offense. "Maybe they were unintentional. Maybe they weren't. Maybe the orbital bone was trying to prove a point after I embarrassed him and tapped him out."

Either way, Danielson made it clear that he has a plan for their upcoming rematch. While it has been a goal of his to make it back to the Tokyo Dome, that isn't what Danielson is most looking forward to on January 4.

"My goal for this match is legitimately to break Okada's right arm," Danielson continued.

The AEW star pointed out that he's largely been without the effective use of his right arm since coming back from his last singles match against Okada. It's clear that Danielson wants to eliminate the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion's ability to land his iconic finisher, The Rainmaker.

"[To find out] how good somebody is, you take away their best weapon," Danielson said. "You can take away any weapon from me — you can take away my arm, you can take away my eye — and I'm still better than 99% of wrestlers on Earth."

