Eddie Kingston Names AEW Stars He's Glad Weren't In The Continental Classic

Eddie Kingston is one match away from achieving his dream of being a Triple Crown Champion in AEW, as he nears the finals of the Continental Classic. Speaking with "Battleground Podcast," Kingston said that his road in the tournament has been a tough, hard-fought one, but he thinks it could've been even harder.

"I'm kinda happy people like Will Hobbs ain't in [the Continental Classic] because that's a beast," Kingston chuckled. "I'm glad Takeshita ain't in it because he beat the s**t out of me last time. I'm still not happy with the guys that are in it now because they're beating me up all the time. I really don't care. I'll fight whoever it is across from me."Kingston wrestled a bruising, battering match against "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson, and is set to face his bitter friend-turned-rival Jon Moxley on December 30 at Worlds End.

Kingston wrestled six tournament matches, as well as numerous Proving Ground matches as ROH World Champion over the last month, and is heading into Saturday at less than 100%. As it stands, Kingston is already the ROH World Champion and the NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion. Should he win the tournament, he will add the AEW Continental Championship to that list, becoming the first AEW Triple Crown Champion, following in the footsteps of his heroes, former All Japan Pro Wrestling Triple Crown Champions Toshiaki Kawada, Kenta Kobashi, Mitsuharu Misawa, and Akira Taue, known as "The Four Pillars."

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. all weekend for all your AEW Worlds End news, including live coverage of the event.