Chelsea Green Discusses Her Tumultuous Journey Through WWE's Women's Tag Team Division

Chelsea Green has been through a revolving door of tag team partners in WWE's women's tag division. Initially paired with Carmella, Green's first tag team dissolved when Carmella got pregnant with her son Dimitri, which led to Green teaming with Sonya Deville, with whom Green won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

"We really didn't know how we fit together. We knew we had to make it work, we just didn't know how," Green explained to Love Wrestling. Green felt that her and Deville bonded over being thrown together in such a hurried way. "After Sonya was injured, which was so heartbreaking, definitely for her but also for me because I had grown so close to her and she had become my comfort blanket." WWE turned to Piper Niven to back up Green in Deville's absence, with fans not knowing that Green and Niven lived together in Japan when they wrestled for STARDOM and already had a built-in friendship and dynamic. The pair carried on Green and Deville's reign.

"Of the three, that was probably the easiest to slip into," Green admitted. "However we are not the same wrestler. We are not the same person. So that's something you've seen day-in-day-out." Green and Niven recently lost the titles to former "WWE NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, but the former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion is looking forward to the upcoming women's Royal Rumble, where she hopes she'll be able to jumpstart her momentum post-loss.