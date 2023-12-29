Ross And Marshall Von Erich Comment On The Pressure That Comes With Their Family Name

The Von Erich family have long been legends of the wrestling world, and with a new movie coming out about the family, A24's "The Iron Claw," Ross and Marshall Von Erich have been discussing what their famous, or infamous, last name has meant to their wrestling careers.

"It's a huge burden," Ross said on "Talk Is Jericho" recently. "The pressure we put on ourselves just to live up to the name ... It really is unbelievable. We really put so much pressure on ourselves." According to Marshall, they initially didn't realize how important the Von Erich name was to wrestling fans.

"We went to Japan [and] we saw the mark that our uncles and grandfather made," Marshall explained. Their uncle David Von Erich died while overseas on a tour of Japan, and their grandfather Fritz and their uncle Kerry both were massive stars in the country. The brothers' first trip to Texas resulted in a deluge of personal stories from fans of their father, their uncles, and their grandfather. "And then we came to Dallas, or [the] Texas area, it changed dramatically."

The Von Erich brothers used to wrestle for MLW and the independents but recently appeared on AEW television, where they teamed with Orange Cassidy to win a trios match against Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Jake Hager on a recent "AEW Rampage." They've also wrestled at recent Ring of Honor tapings and were seen as part of the group of wrestlers trying to separate Christian Cage and Adam Copeland on last night's "AEW Dynamite."