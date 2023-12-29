Ric Flair Says This AEW Star Might Be 'The Next Randy Orton'

In January 2003, a new faction formed in WWE known as Evolution. Evolution was a team that consisted of four wrestlers: Ric Flair, Triple H, Batista, and Randy Orton. For the next year and a half, the faction dominated "WWE Monday Night Raw" and Flair and Orton would get to know each other quite well. Now, Flair is making a significant statement about a rising star and current AEW World Champion who he says could one day become as big as his former Evolution teammate, Randy Orton.

On a recent appearance on The Wrestling Classic's "Casual Conversations with The Classic," the topic of MJF came up and Flair had a great deal to say, mentioning that they met in a hotel lobby and "exchanged pleasantries." "I don't mind telling you, he's damn good," Flair told the outlet about MJF.

"The Nature Boy" went on to explain that, "He's got a great interview. He's got a great look. He's worked hard." Flair also suggested that one of the things that makes MJF different from the rest of his peers is that he is "pretty confident in himself and doesn't need a pat on the back."

The 16-time World Champion and two-time WWE Hall of Famer also said that, "The future is unlimited for him. He's really good. He could be the next Randy Orton."

MJF has been the AEW World Champion since November 2022, and has set a record for the longest AEW World Championship reign. Over the course of his more than 20-year career, Orton has been a 14-time World Champion and he's one of the most successful performers of his era.

