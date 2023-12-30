Wheeler Yuta: Expect 'Insanity' From AEW Worlds End FTW Championship Match - Exclusive

Later tonight, Wheeler Yuta will challenge HOOK for the FTW Championship in an FTW Rules match, a stipulation in which falls count anywhere and anything goes. Before Yuta heads into battle, he spoke with Wrestling Inc. for an exclusive interview, detailing the sight that fans can expect to see from this FTW title match on the AEW Worlds End Zero Hour pre-show.

"I think that fans should expect some insanity," Yuta said. "It's an FTW rules match, so no disqualifications, we'll be able to really fight around the building. We'll be able to really settle this finally once and for all. We've been at each other's throats for months and months, and it'll be fun to fight with no constraints. I'm the Ring of Honor Pure Champion. I'm known as the pure wrestler, but I can also cut loose, so I'm very excited to be able to do that this weekend."

As Yuta alluded to, he recently reclaimed the ROH Pure Championship – a title he had held twice before – by defeating Katsuyori Shibata on the November 25 episode of "AEW Rampage." At Worlds End, though, Yuta will be vying for the FTW Championship, a title he has yet to capture. Worlds End will also mark the first-ever singles matchup between Yuta and HOOK, with their previous encounter taking form in tag team competition last month.

When asked to further assess HOOK as an opponent, Yuta took note of the guidance HOOK has received from his father, Taz. Yuta also pointed out two of the strong moves in HOOK's arsenal.

"[HOOK] has that great suplex game. He can throw you from any which way," Yuta said. "He's got a very good Judo background, and he's also got that very devastating Red Rum choke. So there's a lot of different things that, as I'm talking about death jitsu, we'll see if he can do that as well because obviously he has all the skills, all the tools, but we just have to see how he can adapt them to this rule set."

