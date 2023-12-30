Wheeler Yuta On FTW Championship Match, ROH Pure Title, AEW Worlds End, More - Exclusive

Also at Worlds End, John Moxley's in the Continental Classic Finals, how excited are you for that opportunity for him and what do you think he needs to do to defeat Eddie Kingston?

I think that it's incredibly exciting to see John Moxley in the finals as much as I would've loved to see a all BCC final with him and Brian Danielson. I think that John and Eddie in a singles match with this kind of stakes is something that's really been a long time coming. We've seen their relationship evolved throughout their time in AEW. Obviously it was a long-standing relationship even before then, but I think John just has to fight his fight. He has to wrestle his kind of match. Eddie is very emotional. He feeds on his emotion. It's one of his greatest strengths, but it's also one of his greatest weaknesses. So I think that if John can stay level-headed and fight his fight instead of fighting Eddie's fight, I think that he'll be able to come out on top and win the Continental Classic and the first Triple Crown.

Speaking of Eddie and his emotions, he name-checked you last night, calling you, "Mox's young boy b**ch." Any response to that?

I got John a Christmas present. I think Eddie was a little hurt deep inside that I didn't get him one. But yeah, people can talk. People can say what they want. Eddie knows what kind of wrestler I am. Eddie knows that I'd beat his ass, so he can say whatever he wants. Hopefully we get to fight again one day. We already had the one match. He did come out on top. I'll give him his credit, but I'd love to fight again and see where his mouth's at then.

You had mentioned a potential all BCC final here. How do you think that would've played out, given the respective styles?

I think that would've just been an awesome match. I think it really would've been a beautiful mix of technique and violence. That's what the BCC is all about. If you're asking me to pick a winner, honestly, I think it's a coin flip. I think on any given day, John could beat Brian and Brian could beat John, but I think that it would just be a beautiful symphony of violence.