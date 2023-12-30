Swerve Strickland Assesses Infamous AEW Texas Death Match With Adam Page

Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page had one of the most brutal matches in AEW this year when the two clashed in a "Texas Death Match" during Full Gear 2023. In a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, Strickland expressed why the match ended up becoming iconic to him.

According to Strickland, both he and Page felt like there was something special in their feud leading up to the pay-per-view due to how the crowd reacted every time they got in each other's faces. "So, the lead-up is what it was all about, just the approach to the landing, and sticking the landing was the match itself." He then recalled how quickly the match became bloody and that this was the moment both men knew they had taken it "over the top" and that their clash would become special. Media outlets outside of wrestling notably reported on the match, which is something Swerve believes brought even more eyes to AEW and himself. "It just covered all landscapes of pro wrestling, if you didn't watch the pay-per-view you had to go back and reorder it and watch it for this match."

Despite the animosity between the two, Strickland still praised Page for his ability as a wrestler. "Hangman" Page is obviously a phenomenal performer, even though I personally don't like him at all, but you got to understand, this is why he's in the position he is." In conclusion, Strickland explained that Page has a heart and will for wrestling, which he put to the test when they went head-to-head.

