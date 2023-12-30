AEW Star Denies Being Or Working For The Devil Ahead Of Worlds End

MJF will have more than Samoa Joe on his mind as he heads into AEW Worlds End tonight. The AEW World Champion has been stalked and isolated by The Devil and his masked goons, the unknown assailants even winning the ROH Tag Team Championshiop from MJF during Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite". MJF's former bodyguard-turned-nemesis Wardlow took to his Instagram stories to play down the idea that he is either under The Devil's mask or a hired goon, despite making it clear in vignettes over recent weeks that he is coming for MJF and his title.

"Not the devil. Not a goon. On vacation, [I] will be watching Worlds End from London. So stop asking @aew," Wardlow wrote.

Wardlow says he's not the Devil pic.twitter.com/12D6dAxUFA — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) December 30, 2023

Wardlow returned to AEW in October. Last seen losing his TNT Championship to Luchasaurus — Christian Cage providing the assist — the "WarDog" returned with a far more aggressive demeanor. In his six bouts since returning, Wardlow has won in brief squashes all by referee stoppage, with the idea that he is building towards an eventual battle against MJF. MJF will defend his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe tonight, after it was revealed that Joe had been working with The Devil ahead of his title shot. The reveal came after Joe had been absent through a supposed backstage attack, leading MJF to defend and lose the ROH Tag Team Championship on his own against The Devil's masked men. Joe came down to make the faux save as MJF was being attacked post-match, only to strike MJF with a steel chair.