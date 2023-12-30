MJF Insists This AEW Star Has To Be Part Of Sting's Last Match: 'If Not It's Weird'

Sting's retirement looms heading into 2024 with "The Icon" set to bow out at AEW Revolution in March. The promotion has already brought Ric Flair in to join his historic rival in his final days of wrestling, but there remain questions over who will be involved in the farewell bout happening in three months. AEW World Champion MJF addressed the idea of being in the match during a recent Q&A with TV Insider.

"I get contacted by a lot of people saying they want Sting and me to go at it," MJF said, not going further on regarding his own involvement rather stating who he feels has to be involved in some way, "As far as Sting goes and being in a match, Darby Allin should be involved in some way. A thousand percent. If not, I think that's weird."

MJF has faced Sting and Darby Allin previously. During 2021's "AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash," he teamed with FTR — representing The Pinnacle — against Sting, Allin, and CM Punk. That match would serve as a precursor to Punk and MJF's acclaimed feud and subsequent Dog Collar Match at Revolution 2022. Sting has yet to wrestle a match in AEW not teaming with Darby Allin, so it would only make sense for him to be involved at Revolution 2024. Sting and Allin are due to be in action as well as MJF during this weekend's Worlds End event. The pair will be teaming alongside Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara to take on Ricky Starks, Big Bill, Konosuke Takeshita, and Powerhouse Hobbs. MJF will defend his AEW World Title against Samoa Joe in the main event.