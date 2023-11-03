Sting Looks Back On AEW Run & Darby Allin Partnership Ahead Of 2024 Retirement

After spending almost four decades in the professional wrestling business, Sting announced that he would be retiring on the October 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite" after having one last match at AEW Revolution 2024. Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Sting reflected on his run with the company thus far.

"The AEW brand reminds me so much of the WCW brand. Tony allowed me to come back and have some fun, and I'm so grateful for that. It's been a lot of fun," Sting said.

"The Icon" has been a member of the AEW roster since December 2020, first appearing at that year's "Dynamite" Winter Is Coming special. He made his in-ring AEW debut at Revolution 2021, teaming with Darby Allin for the first time to defeat Ricky Starks and Brian Cage in a Street Fight.

"We're totally different people, but we have so much in common," Sting noted while discussing his relationship with Allin. "When I was the new guy, the young surfer Sting, I was taking risks. I was one of the only guys my size doing headfirst dives out of the ring. Darby takes risks to a whole new level."

Sting further praised Allin and iterated how integral he has been in his time with AEW. The pair had initially aligned themselves shortly after Sting's arrival in the company, and most recently teamed up to take on Christian Cage and Luchasaurus on "AEW Rampage" Grand Slam in September.

"He remembers what it's like to have nothing, and he's always lending a helping hand. I can't wait to watch him go climb Mount Everest. I have so much respect for him, and I could not have done this without him."