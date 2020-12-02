AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin and Cody defeated Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs on tonight's AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming. After the match, a brawl broke out between Team Taz and The Nightmare Family. Just as Hobbs went to hit Cody with the FTW Championship, the lights went out and Sting made his way out to the ring.

It was later announced that Sting signed a multi-year deal with AEW. He will also speak on next week's Dynamite.

Below is a recap of Sting's appearance:

Post-match, Hobbs gets back in the ring and runs over Allin. Arn gets into the ring and swings away on Hobbs! He drops Starks with a punch. Starks then beats up Arn, but Dustin Rhodes runs out for the save. Bulldog on Hobbs, spinning powerslam on Starks. Brian Cage runs out and drops Dustin with an F-5. Cody takes an F-5, Hobbs has the FTW Championship now and Hobbs goes to hit him with it, but the lights go out. Music plays and a video plays on the big screen. Sting walks out! He pulls out his trademark black bat. Team Taz bails out of the ring. Sting walks up to Arn Anderson and looks at him for a moment. He goes to Dustin, looks at him, then goes over to Cody in the corner. Sting gets up and makes his way to Darby Allin and gets right in his face for a longer period of time. Sting then walks to the ramp and gives a few "Woo!" chants to the crowd and walks to the back.

Sting signed with WWE in 2014, but was no longer under contract with the company as of this May. WWE removed all of Sting's merchandise from WWEShop.com this past October.

Sting last wrestled in 2015, when he suffered a career ending injury during a match with then-WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the following year.

