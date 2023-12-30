Swerve Strickland Names Wrestlers Who Will Lead AEW Into The Future

Swerve Strickland is an AEW veteran with more than 10 years of experience in the squared circle. However, in recent months, he's shined perhaps greater than at any other point in his career. During these last few months, the former "WWE NXT" North American Champion and former AEW World Tag Team Champion has made it to the finals of the Gold League side of the Continental Classic Tournament and engaged in a memorable rivalry with "Hangman" Adam Page, which was highlighted by an intense Texas Death match at Full Gear.

While appearing in a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, Strickland discussed different wrestlers who could lead AEW into the future and mentioned Page among a list of five. Strickland said, "I would say, like a lot of fans are saying, like the future of this company is like Jay White's a part of it. They see, it's like myself, Jay White, 'Hangman' Page, and MJF, and you have a Will Ospreay who's going to be coming in full time."

Strickland went on to say, "We take a lot of pride standing next to one another as like we all have kind of a unique history with one another in some way and now we get to take all the chemistry and all that rivalry and throw it on screen for everybody to see and honestly elevate the company to new heights."

On the topic of unique history, later on tonight, Strickland will face Keith Lee, his former AEW World Tag Team Championship partner. The Swerve in our Glory tag team held the championships from July through to September 2022. Tonight's match will be their first singles bout since losing the titles last year.



