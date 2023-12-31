WWE Star Shotzi Gets Married In Las Vegas Ahead Of Live Event

Shotzi announced on Friday via her Instagram account that she is officially married! She and her partner, Jesus Alfaro, decided to elope after discovering Friday's WWE live event was taking place in Las Vegas.

The 31-year-old WWE Superstar shared a photo of her and Alfaro wearing "Just Married" leatherjackets with the caption, "JUST MARRIED! When I realized I would be performing in Vegas, we decided to elope before the show. It was very spontaneous and so perfectly us. I loved every second of it. I'll post something a little mushier later but its now time for an action packed reception!"

Among those who congratulated the newlywed couple included her fellow WWE coworkers: Natalya, Bianca Belair, Maxxine Dupri, Ivar, and "NXT" Superstar Nikkita Lyons, as well as former WWE Superstars including, Lacey Evans, Nikki and Brie Bella, Dave Bautista, and Zeda Zhang. Also, AEW star Thunder Rosa and actor David Arquette sent their well wishes.

WWE also shared the below video of Shotzi at last night's live event wearing a wedding dress to the ring. The event, which took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, saw Shotzi team with Belair to defeat Damage CTRL (Bayley and WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY). The same outcome happened at several other Holiday Tour events this past week, as well as Shotzi and SKY in singles action with the WWE Women's Title on the line.

Congrats @ShotziWWE! 💍 She got married AND still made it in time for the show 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nD3pbYU5rG — WWE (@WWE) December 30, 2023

Shotzi has been with WWE since October 2019 and is currently part of the "WWE SmackDown" roster. She's also a former "NXT" Tag Team Women's Champion.