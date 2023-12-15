Former Lacey Evans On Whether She Wants To Return To WWE

Lacey Evans has revealed that she isn't interested in returning to WWE and explained the reason why.

Evans departed WWE in August after her contract ended, with her final televised match coming on June 23 on "WWE SmackDown," where she lost to Charlotte Flair. While speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Evans, whose real name is Macey Estrella, revealed if she would ever return to the company.

"Do you want me to lie? No, there's not [a desire to go back]," admitted Evans. "You know, some people, they wake up and they put on six-inch stilettos and 10 pounds of makeup and their extensions and they go walk the red carpet and they feel amazing. I'm not those people. And it was very difficult for me, right? To kind of put on that front. And because WWE does a lot of good stuff for a lot of people, but I just felt like more could be done for my why, right?"

She later added that she wants to help fight different battles that aren't "in the ring," helping those who are dealing with mental health, addiction, and PTSD.

Evans' WWE career started in "WWE NXT" in October 2016, and in her seven-year stint with the company, she didn't win any championships. She underwent several gimmick changes, though her most popular one was the "Sassy Southern Belle" gimmick. She changed things up right before her WWE exit, adopting a gimmick inspired by her real-life military background, during which time she had also started using Sgt. Slaughter's Cobra Clutch submission move which caused real-life animosity between Evans and the WWE Hall of Famer and his daughter.

