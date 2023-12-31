Julia Hart Retains TBS Championship At AEW Worlds End (With Help From Skye Blue)

Julia Hart retained her AEW TBS Women's Championship over Abadon at Worlds End in a "House Rules" match, which includes a 20-count on the floor, no rope breaks, and disqualifications enforced. The challenger also selects their own stipulation, which saw Abadon make biting legal.

Hart made use of the removal of rope breaks to choke Abadon during the bout, the challenger replying by making use of her own chosen stipulation as he bit Hart's arm to break out of a submission. During the struggle, Hart grabbed the referee so Skye Blue could get involved before bailing under the ring. Abadon gave chase to Blue and decked her but the distraction allowed for Julia Hart to ram them into the steel steps repeatedly, dragging them into the ring and securing the pinfall with a moonsault press.



Abadon returned to AEW programming in October and had been feuding with Julia Hart since, the House of Black member continuously taunting her eventual challenger. They secured a win over Hart during last weekend's "AEW Collision" in tag team action alongside Thunder Rosa with Hart joined by Skye Blue. This was Julia Hart's third title defense since capturing the TBS Women's Championship from Kris Statlander in a three-way with Skye Blue at Full Gear in November.