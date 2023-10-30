Backstage Update On Abadon's AEW Return

Abadon made their AEW return last Friday on "AEW Rampage," where they defeated Anna Jay, Skye Blue, and Willow Nightingale to earn a shot at Hikaru Shida's AEW Women's World title. Later in the week on "AEW Collision," Abadon unsuccessfully challenged Shida for the title in a Fright Night match. A new report from "Fightful Select" has now revealed that Abadon's absence from AEW television was due to an injury and that they were only cleared to wrestle before last week's "AEW Dynamite."

Abadon's last AEW match before their "Rampage" return was on the June 14 episode of "Dynamite," where they, Maki Itoh and Riho defeated Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir, and Nyla Rose in a dark match. Abadon's return to the ring following their recovery from injury was actually for a Pro Wrestling REVOLVER event on October 14, where they lost to Matthew Palmer in a Texas Casket match.

"Fightful Select" also noted in the report that there was no news behind why AEW wasn't using Abadon before their injury. Before last Friday's "Rampage," Abadon's last match on the show was on the October 29, 2021, episode, where they lost to Dr. Britt Baker DMD in a "Trick or Treat" match.

Abadon signed with AEW in June 2020, right after they defeated Anna Jay that night on "Dynamite." Before AEW discontinued both "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation," Abadon was a mainstay on both of the YouTube shows, making their AEW debut on "AEW Dark" in March 2020 before officially signing with the promotion.