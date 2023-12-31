UFC Hall Of Famer Hops Barricade, Chases Grayson Waller At WWE Live Event

This past Friday's WWE live event in Las Vegas was an eventful one. Former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion Shotzi came to the ring in a wedding dress hours after she eloped and Grayson Waller found himself almost at the mercy of UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin.

At the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Grayson Waller and Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson were in a match against AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows. Styles went to the crowd and tagged in Griffin after Waller antagonized him. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion didn't get a chance to attack anyone because by the time he jumped the barricade, Waller and his gang ran backstage. In the end, the match's result was Styles, Anderson, and Gallows defeating Waller, Prince, and Wilson.

With Griffin jumping the barricade, it almost reminded fans of what happened earlier this month to the heel at a WWE live event in Newark, Delaware — though that incident wasn't planned. Waller was almost attacked by an enraged fan, but security was quick to jump in before anything happened. The incident didn't faze him.

Styles made his WWE in-ring return two weeks ago on the December 15 episode of "WWE SmackDown" after being away since September. During the end of WWE's 2023 Holiday Tour, Styles has been in singles action against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, as well as tagging with his OC stablemates to face Waller and Pretty Deadly. He's also tagged with Randy Orton and had tag team matches against Austin Theory.