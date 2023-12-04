Video: Fallout Of Fan Jumping Guard Rail To Attack Grayson Waller At WWE House Show

Grayson Waller must be doing something right as a heel. A video from a recent live event in Newark, Delaware, shows a fan jumping the guard rail to try and attack the Australian WWE Superstar, and The Spotlight News has shared the footage on X (formerly Twitter).

A fan jumped the barricade to attack Grayson Waller#WWENewark pic.twitter.com/j459ThLUX2 — TheSpotlightNews.com (@TheSpotlight___) December 4, 2023

Fortunately, security managed to apprehend the angry fan before he could attack Waller. That said, the WWE star didn't look too fazed by his would-be attacker and got on with his match as normal. Waller teamed up with fellow heel Austin Theory to face Cameron Grimes and Odyssey Jones at the event, which took place on Sunday.

As of this writing, no details about the angry fan have been made available, and it remains to be seen if legal action will be taken against him following his attempted attack on Waller. However, due to his actions, the culprit was ejected from the arena and probably ended up on WWE's naughty list.

This isn't the first time the Australian has enraged people in 2023. In October, Waller compared wrestling fans to Taylor Swift supporters, noting that they're both losers; however, he believes that Swifites might be the worst of the bunch after getting into it with them on social media. The Superstar is no stranger to getting heat, but this is the first confirmed case of him almost being attacked by someone outside of the wrestling ring.

Recently, Waller found himself upsetting Kevin Owens on WWE television as well. Furthermore, the Australian star lost a singles match to his new nemesis on the latest episode of "WWE SmackDown."