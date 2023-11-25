Kevin Owens Returns From Suspension, Wreaks Havoc On The Grayson Waller Effect

Kevin Owens returned from suspension on Friday night's episode of "WWE SmackDown" and paired up with LA Knight to cause chaos during the night's "Grayson Waller Effect" segment. Waller announced last week that Owens would be the guest on his show this week, believing Owens was still suspended.

During the segment, Waller brought out Austin Theory who was dressed as Owens, before the real "KO" headed down the ramp and into the ring to confront the duo once again. Owens said his suspension was lifted and he was always going to be back on Friday's episode of "SmackDown," and that's why he assumed Waller announced he would be the guest on his show.

Owens challenged them to a match, but when Waller said Owens was outnumbered and brought up Knight's name, out came the "Megastar" to Owens' aid. The segment led to a tag team match after the babyfaces destroyed Waller's set in the ring, with Owens and Knight getting the victory when Knight pinned Theory.

Owens subbed in at the commentary desk for Corey Graves, who was on paternity leave, on November 10's edition of "SmackDown." He was suspended by General Manager Nick Aldis following an altercation with Waller and Theory and didn't appear on last week's episode.