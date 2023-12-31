Tony Khan Won't Address Chris Jericho NDA Rumors, Calls AEW 'Safest Place In Wrestling'

Tony Khan has addressed the allegations against Chris Jericho, but the AEW CEO isn't going to rush to any conclusions. This weekend, a clip of Haus of Wrestling's Nick Hausman went viral, in which he said that Jericho allegedly has some skeletons in his closet and mentioned Harvey Weinstein's name. More details have yet to emerge on the matter, but Khan says that AEW is a safe workplace.

"I can't speak to internet and unsourced rumors," Khan said at the AEW Worlds End post-show media scrum. "I spoke earlier and mentioned the policy we have in place, the disciplinary process. We've always followed that, and I believe AEW is the safest wrestling company in the world. And we have the best track record for safety. I would hold it up to anybody. And anytime anybody has any kind of complaint, they have an open door to say it to me or anyone in the office, and we would look into it anytime."

Khan said that he would take it to the company's disciplinary committee if anything concrete came to light. Furthermore, he believes that the policies that AEW has in place are set up to try and prevent people from getting hurt. He also stated that his door is open at any time should anyone have any concerns to raise.

As of this writing, Jericho has yet to respond to the allegations. However, he was in action at AEW Worlds End, winning his tag match with Darby Allin, Sting, and Sammy Guevara.