Samoa Joe Names Potential Challengers Following World Title Win At AEW Worlds End

With MJF reportedly set to take time off following his loss at AEW Worlds End, the newly-minted AEW World Champion Samoa Joe has begun looking at some other names that could potentially face him during his reign. When asked about who the possible challengers could be, Joe made it clear that he welcomes anyone and everyone in the AEW locker room to wrestle him.

"I'll whip Hangman Adam Page's ass any day of the damn week. Swerve [Strickland] can get it. Who's your favorite? Go ahead. Shout out their name, I'll whip their ass," Joe said on the post-Worlds End media scrum. "Y'all think this is going to be like 'Oh I want this guy, I want that guy.' I'll take them all. [There are] a lot of loud mouths, a lot of dudes talking a lot of stuff. Hey, y'all can do that stuff on Twitter. Come bring that to my face, man, see what happens. That's the funny part. Everybody starting fights around here, but nobody ever starts a fight with me. Come fight me."

In addition to fighting off all the challengers in his path, Joe is also aiming to elevate the AEW World Championship to his "status" in the process. For Joe, that means sending a wake-up call to all the competitors who are bold enough to step into his path. "It's about taking on the best challengers, seeing all these young up-and-coming superstars who think they can come and handle me. Well, they can't. We're about to set a lot of records straight and a lot of people right," Joe said.

Joe's victory at Worlds End comes on the heels of MJF's history-making AEW World Championship reign, which lasted 407 days. Joe had previously challenged MJF for the title at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" in September, but failed to secure it after MJF choked him out there.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AEW with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.