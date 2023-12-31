WWE Star Tenille Dashwood (Fka Emma) Seemingly Teases In-Ring Retirement

Tenille Dashwood, who WWE viewers might know as Emma, was in a reflective mood this weekend as she looked back at 2023 in an Instagram post. The former WWE star discussed the highs and lows of the last 12 months and, in doing so, seemingly confirmed her retirement from the squared circle — at least for now.

"2023 was filled with highs and lows," she began. "The man of my dreams proposed to me, and I lost my dream job at the company where we first met. While I'm not sure if I'll ever wrestle again... I am sure that I'll turn this into a positive. No restrictions, no putting things on the back burner. Time to follow my heart."

Dashwood confirmed her WWE release back in September, as she was part of a wave of stars to be let go by the company at the time. Her fiancé, Michael Carter Rallis, aka Riddick Moss, was also released during the budget cuts. Since leaving WWE, Dashwood and Rallis have dedicated their time to traveling worldwide and sharing social media updates of their globe-trotting adventures. In fact, they even started a series called "Where to Next, Honey?" that's currently available to watch on YouTube.

Before returning to WWE for a brief stint, Dashwood competed in Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor, even becoming a Knockout's Tag Team Champion with AEW star Madison Rayne in the former promotion. However, her latest post suggests that she won't be returning to those companies for the foreseeable future.