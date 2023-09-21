Tenille Dashwood, WWE's Emma, Announces She's Been Released

Tenille Dashwood, known to WWE fans as Emma, took to social media today, excited about WWE's announcement of an upcoming event in Perth, Australia. "A dream," she wrote on social media. A matter of minutes later everything changed.

"Oops nevermind. I just got released..." Dashwood wrote, not long after sharing her joy over her home country hosting next year's Elimination Chamber. "I am no longer with WWE." The former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champion was one of the first announced cuts of WWE's widespread talent layoffs, which came in the wake of the finalization of WWE's merger with UFC.

Dashwood returned to WWE in October of last year, one of the many re-signings that occurred during Paul "Triple H" Levesque's time in charge of WWE. Dashwood had initially wrestled for the company from 2012-2017, afterward heading to Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling, as well as appearances on the independent circuit. Earlier this year, Emma had said she hoped to win a title in WWE, something that has eluded her in both tenures with the company over the last decade.

"When it does happen it'll be that much better, right?" Dashwood said in January. "Yeah, so, that definitely is a long, a goal of mine to be the Women's Champion in WWE. I mean, that would definitely be the ultimate goal but I am happy to work myself up to that."

As it stands, Dashwood hadn't wrestled since July 10 in a loss to former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler.