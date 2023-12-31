Tony Khan Comments On MJF's Injury And Future In AEW Following Worlds End

Following his loss at AEW Worlds End, MJF is reportedly set to take some time off to heal up his injuries, notably a torn labrum and a dislocated hip – both of which he sustained at AEW Full Gear in November. At the post-Worlds End media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about MJF's injuries, specifically as to how they affected the build to the December 30 pay-per-view.

"MJF's injury [was] absolutely a very big factor [in the lead-up to Worlds End]," Khan said, "but MJF wrestled through the injury and then had an amazing match tonight. [MJF] wrestled through a match against one of the hardest-hitting best wrestlers of all time. I believe Max is somebody who has a great heart and somebody who loves AEW, and I think everybody read that in the article [with 'The Players Tribune']. I can't speak to his future in 2024 here at this time, but I do think MJF has been a huge part of AEW for five years. MJF is somebody also that is welcome at AEW and wanted in AEW for life and is also a huge part of the growth of AEW and the success of the company."

As Khan alluded to, MJF also currently finds himself in the middle of what MJF previously described as "the bidding war of 2024," which has led the wrestling community to speculate on where MJF may land once his AEW contract expires in early 2024. While MJF has yet to provide confirmation on his future, recent reports indicate that many in AEW believe the former AEW World Champion re-signed with the company well over a year ago.

When asked for an update on MJF's contract status, Tony Khan noted that he could not issue a comment on the matter. However, Khan did then declare that was incredibly grateful for the contributions that MJF has made to AEW since coming aboard the company in 2019. Khan also stated that MJF is somebody who is "always welcome here for the rest of his career."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AEW with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.