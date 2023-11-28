Backstage Update On Injury MJF Reportedly Suffered At AEW Full Gear 2023

MJF may be the longest-reigning AEW World Champion in history, but that reign has come with a heavy price. While MJF's successful title defense against Jay White at Full Gear saw him selling his leg most of the match, he was actually working through two serious injuries, including a dislocated hip, which occurred when he hit a top rope elbow drop to the floor, and a torn labrum, which he suffered when taking a top rope uranage from White.

On "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer provided an update on MJF's condition, revealing that the swelling had reduced in his hip, which MJF had stated needed to be set back in place. However, the hip is still said to be in pretty serious pain for the 27-year-old. In contrast, MJF's torn labrum appears to be even worse, with the tear described as "big," and much worse than one MJF worked through in 2020 during a feud with Jack Perry.

Despite that, it has already been reported that MJF will at least continue to wrestle through Worlds End on December 30, where he is scheduled to defend the AEW World Title against Samoa Joe. It was confirmed MJF is cleared to compete, even with his two injuries, though it's unknown whether he will wrestle matches between now and then. In addition to the AEW World Title, MJF is also one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions with partner and fellow injured wrestler Adam Cole, and was expected to defend the titles at the upcoming ROH Final Battle event on December 15.