AEW World Champion MJF Reportedly Dealing With Legitimate Injury

AEW World Champion MJF and the long-injured Adam Cole were a sorry pair on Wednesday, with MJF as hobbled as Cole due to a hip injury he suffered during the main event of AEW Full Gear, but the champion's hip isn't the only part of him that's injured.

Fightful Select is reporting that MJF tweeted and swiftly deleted the news that he suffered a shoulder injury, specifically a torn labrum, during the AEW Full Gear main event. As it stands, MJF said that he will still be defending his title against Samoa Joe at AEW Worlds End on December 30, but deleting the tweet in which he made said promise puts it in question. MJF had reportedly told people in AEW that it felt like he'd torn his shoulder.

As it stands, the ROH World Tag Team Title has no healthy competitor representing it. Cole broke his ankle at "AEW Grand Slam" and since then, MJF has been defending the titles either on his own or alongside Samoa Joe. MJF has been AEW World Champion since last year's Full Gear event and ROH Tag Team Champion since AEW All In in August in Wembley Stadium.