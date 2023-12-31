Giulia Discusses Future Plans Amid Reported WWE Interest

Giulia has been linked with a move to WWE, but the NJPW and Stardom wrestler might be staying in Japan. While speaking to Tokyo Sports, she discussed her goals to elevate women's wrestling in the country, so moving to the United States might not be at the top of her to-do list.

"This is the first time I've been asked directly for an interview. What can I say... Giulia has grown up (laughs). But you know, I still have things to do in Japan... You're going right into it. Do you know what my main purpose is in wrestling? It's to make women's wrestling in Japan a more accessible form of entertainment. I want more children to watch it, young people, and women to watch it. I think all the wrestlers are doing that much."

Giulia reportedly visited the WWE Performance Center last month. However, those rumors didn't amount to anything, as she didn't make the trip to Orlando, even though she was supposedly scheduled to. Still, the NJPW star is believed to be high on WWE's radar, but it's unknown if the company has attempted to open negotiations lately.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque is also reportedly keen to disprove the opinion that Japanese talent doesn't get over in WWE. As such, Giulia is a star who might be given a big push if she does decide to move overseas and join the sports entertainment conglomerate. That said, she seems keen to keep doing what she's doing at the moment.