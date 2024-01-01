Ex-WWE Team To Make TNA Wrestling Debut At Hard To Kill

TNA Wrestling's Director of Authority Santino Marella announced on Sunday that former WWE stars Grizzled Young Veterans will participate in the TNA Tag Team title match at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view on January 13. The match will mark the TNA debut of the former "NXT" UK Tag Team Champions.

Drake and Gibson won't be the only team that the current TNA Tag Team Champions Ace Austin and Chris Bey will be defending their titles against at Hard to Kill. Marella also announced that Trent Seven and Mike Bailey, and The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz) will be in the title match too.

Gibson and Drake were part of WWE up till October 2023 when their contracts expired and they became free agents. The two, before leaving the company, had been wrestling on "WWE NXT" as The Dyad, a name they had been using since being repackaged in July 2022 from the Grizzled Young Veterans moniker. They were also part of Joe Gacy's Schism stable.

The Hard to Kill pay-per-view will also see TNA World Champion Alex Shelley defending his title against Moose, while Trinity will put her TNA Knockouts title on the line against Jordynne Grace. Other title matches on the card include TNA X-Division Champion Chris Sabin defending against both El Hijo del Vikingo and Kushida, while TNA Digital Media Champion Tommy Dreamer will face Crazzy Steve in a No DQ match. The pay-per-view will mark the return of the TNA name, which was first announced back in October by the company's president Scott D'Amore who said that Impact would be returning to its old name in 2024.